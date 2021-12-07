Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$148.11.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$165.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$156.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.02. The firm has a market cap of C$117.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,364,638 shares of company stock worth $527,450,834.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

