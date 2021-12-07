Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 18,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 71,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

