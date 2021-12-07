Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Down 4.1%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $65.17. 497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $3.8226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.11%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

