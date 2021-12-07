C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 0.8%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. 6,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$95.55 million and a PE ratio of 65.56.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

