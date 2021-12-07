DPRating Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $530,390.49 and approximately $43,150.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DPRating has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.