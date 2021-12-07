Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €85.65 ($96.24) and last traded at €86.60 ($97.30). Approximately 326,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.70 ($97.42).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Euronext in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

