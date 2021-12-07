Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,293.07

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,293.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

