BitSend Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $80,665.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00269464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009577 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,978,365 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

