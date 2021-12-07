DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $2.80 million and $4,083.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

