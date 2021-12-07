Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.30. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

