Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €161.90 ($181.91) and last traded at €163.05 ($183.20). 133,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.40 ($186.97).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.43 ($187.00).

The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €173.87 and a 200 day moving average of €173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

