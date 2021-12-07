Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 87,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 53,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

