Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.91 and last traded at $152.91. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.55.

MGDDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

