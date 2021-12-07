Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gitlab stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.16. 800,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

