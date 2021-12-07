Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Tops $3.82 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 59.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $14,883.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 304.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,739,513 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

