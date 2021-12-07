Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00186283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.00573203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

