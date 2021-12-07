TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, TERA has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $111,653.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

