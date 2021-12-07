PAID Network (PAID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $502,949.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. PAID Network has a market cap of $61.30 million and approximately $502,949.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

