$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NTB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 151,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,622. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

