$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.