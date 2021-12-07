George N. Mattson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 826,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. Xos Inc has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

