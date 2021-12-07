Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Gitlab stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.16. 800,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.