Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Gitlab stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.16. 800,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gitlab Company Profile
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
