Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $169.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00314221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

