Function X Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $426.45 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,555.82 or 0.99256214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00033872 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.96 or 0.00773467 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.