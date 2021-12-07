Castweet (CTT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $274.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $121,369.72 and approximately $274.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00282279 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 130.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

