Phore (PHR) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,690.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.10 or 0.00711268 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,555,738 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

