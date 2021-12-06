OKCash Price Down 39.5% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $915,013.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,515.83 or 0.99226201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00771106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,827,159 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

