Scry.info Price Down 27% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $55,886.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

