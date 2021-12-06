DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,445. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

