$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

