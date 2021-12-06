$71.12 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $71.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.71 million and the lowest is $70.45 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $277.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.08 million to $279.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.06 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $301.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. 68,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The stock has a market cap of $440.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

