Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.75 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post sales of $201.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $781.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simmons First National by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,322. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.