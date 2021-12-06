$269.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $269.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $301.11 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

PRA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 151,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ProAssurance by 162.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

