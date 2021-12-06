MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $239-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.55 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.740-$-0.710 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $20.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,093. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $489.65.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

