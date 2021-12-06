$540.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $540.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. 838,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,746. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.