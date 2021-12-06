$540.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report $540.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. 838,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,746. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

