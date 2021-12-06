Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00314350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

