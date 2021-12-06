Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROVR. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 1,568,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,809. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11.

In other news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

