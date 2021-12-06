electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 million to $1.83 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. 269,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,075. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. electroCore has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

