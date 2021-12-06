Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce sales of $58.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $26,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. 1,144,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,198. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

