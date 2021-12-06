First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $803.77. 53,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $558.44 and a one year high of $915.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $840.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after acquiring an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

