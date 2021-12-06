PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Reaches $82.16 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and $2.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00347734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010991 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.77 or 0.01367308 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

