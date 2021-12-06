DeepOnion Hits One Day Volume of $1,010.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1,010.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013363 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,606,616 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.