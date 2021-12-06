Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.45. 1,064,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,777. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $169.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.