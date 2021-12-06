Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Capstar Financial also posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

CSTR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 119.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

