Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $207,665.95 and approximately $14,996.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.08568690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00077901 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 116.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

