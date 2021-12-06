Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.33 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.18.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.10. 3,284,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

