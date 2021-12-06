LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $156.52. 102,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.