Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. 5,927,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,018. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

