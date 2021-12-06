Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $43.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $639.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

