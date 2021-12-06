PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Tops $84,361.69

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $84,361.69 and $88.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00211021 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

